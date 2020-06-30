BrewBilt (OTCPK:BBRW) received approval for the share repurchase of $1.5M by the company utilizing its own revenue. Buyback involves paying shareholders the market value per share thereby reabsorbing the public and private investors' ownership portion.

It also announced a dividend reinvestment program allowing shareholders the option of reinvesting the amount of a declared dividend into additional common shares of BrewBilt.

Through both the steps, the company intends to return cash to shareholders and relieve the dilution caused by the merger in 1Q20.

Reporting a strong 2Q20, company chairman and CEO Jef Lewis said that despite being a non-essential company, BBRW's Q1 had $1.8M worth of orders on the shop-room floor before temporary closure amid the pandemic. They have been completing these orders along with an additional $1.2M in orders and another $2M in future orders during Q2.