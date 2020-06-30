Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) has completed dosing of the first dose-escalation cohort with no observed adverse events to date in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240, an allogeneic cellular therapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors.

The Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose and dosing regimen of RTX-240.

The trial is also assessing the pharmacodynamic effects of RTX-240, production of granzyme B, which is an indicator of activated NK and T cells capable of tumor killing.

Anti-tumor activity is also evaluated measured by overall response rate, progression-free survival and overall survival.

Additionally, the company also announced that Andrew Oh, Chief Financial Officer, will depart following completion of a transition period, concluding on December 31, 2020.