Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) -3.3% pre-market after electing not to make the ~$8M interest payment due June 30 on its 6.375% convertible senior notes due 2024 in order to evaluate unspecified strategic alternatives.

The company has a 30-day grace period to make the interest payment before non-payment constitutes an event of default.

Denbury also says it elected to draw $200M under its credit agreement as a precautionary measure to provide increased liquidity and preserve financial flexibility.

As of June 20, Denbury has $265M of outstanding borrowings and $95M of outstanding letters of credit under the credit agreement.