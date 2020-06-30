CenturyLink bags order from NASA for network connectivity business

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) won a second task order from NASA to manage its voice traffic and provide fast, secure network connectivity to NASA's more than 15 space centers and regional research facilities.

CTL previously won a task order to provide NASA headquarters with core backbone network services with speeds of up to 100 Gbps.

The said contracts were awarded to CTL under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50B Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program and both have a period of performance of nine and a half years.

Shares +1% PM

Press Release

Previously: CenturyLink's Qwest wraps partial redemption of 2054 notes (June 29)