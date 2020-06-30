II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) announces commencing concurrent underwritten public offerings of $350M of newly issued common stock shares and $400M aggregate liquidation preference of new convertible preferred stock.

The company expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $52.5M of common stock and $60M of the preferred stock.

Unless earlier converted, the Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock will automatically convert into a variable number of common stock shares on July 1, 2023.

II-VI expects to use the $714.6M in net proceeds to repay borrowings and for general corporate purposes.