Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) inks agreements with institutional investors for the direct sale of 3,372,686 ordinary shares at $1.4825/share. Gross proceeds should be ~$5M.

Buyers will also receive unregistered 5 1/2-year warrants to purchase up to 1,686,343 ordinary shares at $1.42.

Net proceeds will fund the continued clinical development of sulopenem, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is July 2.