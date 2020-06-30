Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) confirmed that its previously announced reverse stock split (1-for-10) will become effective at 4:01 p.m. EDT today.

Trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis will commence on the NASDAQ Global Select Market at the opening of trading on July 1.

Extreme premarket activity resulted in the NYSE Arca/NYSE American and NYSE Chicago Equities exchanges moving to review "potentially erroneous trades" that were executed between 5:03 AM and 7:43 AM today.

ODP was showing extreme volatility in the premarket session, ranging from +32% to -18% amid the confusion.

Source: Press Release