Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) announces positive results from two open-label dose-escalating Phase 2a clinical trials evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA (DAXI) for the treatment of dynamic forehead lines following glabellar (frown) line injections and lateral canthal lines (crow’s feet).

Both showed that DAXI was efficacious while being well-tolerated.

In the forehead lines study, 100% of participants achieved a score of none or mild in wrinkle or line severity at week 4. In the crow's feet study, 88% achieved a score of none or mild at week 4.

At least one dose in each trial showed a median duration of effect of 27 weeks in the forehead lines study and 24 weeks in the crow's feet study.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events after forehead line treatment were edema (10%), erythema (reddening of the skin) (6.7%) and headache (5%). There was a single occurrence of mild eyelid ptosis (eyelid droops over the eye) that was fully resolved by Day 9. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events after crow’s feet treatment were nasopharyngitis (11.1%), bruising (7.9%) and headache (7.9%). There were no events of ptosis.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of November 25.

