Pressure BioSciences (OTC:PBIO) has entered into a worldwide co-marketing agreement with German-based Leica Microsystems CMS GmbH, a Danaher company.

PBIO and Leica will co-market a novel, enabling technology platform that combines the Leica Laser Microdissection System for precise excision of specific, minute sections of biopsy tissue with PBIO's Pressure Cycling Technology-based Barocycler System for rapid protein extraction and digestion for sample preparation prior to mass spectrometry analysis.

Proteins are then analyzed by mass spectrometry, the global method-of-choice for high throughput and comprehensive protein analysis.