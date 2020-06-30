Looking to boost domestic output of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Defense has signed a $13.5M contract with Lydall (NYSE:LDL).

The deal will support the company's investment in two new meltblown production lines - including one that had been announced on June 2 - in its Rochester, New Hampshire facility.

As a result, Lydall's New Hampshire facility will be the largest site in the nation for meltblown filtration media production.

By May 2021, Lydall will increase its capacity of meltblown filtration media to support the monthly domestic production of 140M N95 respirators or 540M surgical masks, and of high-performing air filtration media to improve air quality in indoor spaces.