An institutional investor has provided $70M in financing via a Senior Secured Convertible Note.

Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes: "With this note in place, we have much greater financial flexibility to support our current and future production needs." He says the company in H2 will continue working to meet its previously stated annual delivery target.

CFO Steve Schrader says this financing deal with help the company's pursuit of a credit revolver, which would be the best financing vehicle for ramping production.

Shares are up 20% early, following a near-50% advance yesterday.

Workhorse - No words needed