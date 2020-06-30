Stocks hesitant at open as quarter comes to an end

The market is off to a cautious start, not too surprising as investors take stock of a wild quarter that was so generous to bulls.

The S&P is off 0.1% , the Dow is down 0.3% and the Nasdaq is up 0.1% .

Investors may be cautious of making big bets ahead of testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the House Financial Services Committee later today.

Semiconductor stocks are helping techs after solid results from Micron, up 4.8% , and guidance from Xilinx, rising 4.8% .

Boeing, down 5.6% , giving back some of yesterday's big gains as Norwegian Air Shuttle decides to cancel its order for nearly 100 remaining planes.

Consumer Staples benefit from solid earnings from Conagra (NYSE:CAG), up 3.4% , which saw a boost from more people eating at home.

In financials, Wells Fargo shedding 0.5% . It said last night it expects to cut its dividend.