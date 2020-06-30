Bragg Gaming Group (OTC:BRGGF) achieves revenue growth of 44% Y/Y to €8.8M and adj. EBITDA growth of 100% Y/Y to €0.8M.

Also, successfully launched multiple new operators including Croatian-based Admiral Group, Betcris, SkillOnNet, and LottoLand.

The Company decreased dependence on revenue from German-facing operators with Schleswig-Holstein licenses; this revenue decreased to 30% of total revenues.

Q2 2020 Trading update: Revenue expected to be up 30% Y/Y.

FY 2020 Guidance remains unchanged: Revenue of €35-38M, an increase of 43% Y/Y; Adj. EBITDA of €5.2-5.6M, which would represent a larger increase due to increased margins.