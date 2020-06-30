Preliminary data from Statistical Surveys indicates new boat unit retail registrations were down -8.1% in May.

"While the May data may be underwhelming vs. expectations, the key takeaway is rapid retail recovery in late-May which accelerated through June driven by a combination of pent-up, normal and first time demand," updates Wells Fargo on the report.

Wells Fargo continues to prefer Brunswick (NYSE:BC) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the sector, but thinks consensus estimates for the broad group including MasterCraft (NASDAQ:MCFT), MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) and MArine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) could be low. The boating sector has seen more variance with pandemic returns than expected.