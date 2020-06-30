KBW analyst Jade Rahmani upgrades homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL -0.1% ) and financing firm Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE +0.9% ) to Outperform from Market Perform and raises price targets for commercial mortgage REIT, commercial real estate brokers, and single-family rental REITs.

Updates economic baseline for a sharper downturn but stronger recovery than in its prior baseline in March.

Even with the risks of rising virus cases and less government stimulus, Rahmani sees "positive inflection points," including May new home sales, residential rent collections (flat in June Y/Y at 92.2% vs. 90.8% in May), hotel occupancy at 43.9% fot the week of June 20, retail sales, and May job numbers.

Rahmani is cautious on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI -1.6% ) and Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) even though discount appears priced into valuations.