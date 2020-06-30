Rosenblatt raises its Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) price target from $105 to the Street-high $120 and maintains a Buy rating after yesterday's preliminary fiscal Q1 results.

The firm says the results indicate that "demand trends are recovering more broadly and that we have likely hit a bottom in 1H20 in terms of the COVID-19 dynamic."

Jefferies increases its XLNX target from $105 to $115, saying the forecast is "consistent with our view that its communications business had reached a cyclical trough."