Through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries owning the m/v G. P. Zafirakis and m/v P. S. Palios, Diana Shipping (DSX +1.9% ) signed a supplemental agreement to the existing secured loan agreement with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), to extend by 2.5 years the maturity of the existing secured loan facility until May 19, 2024.

Also, through a separate wholly owned subsidiary it signed a MOA with an unaffiliated third party to sell its 2007-built Panamax dry bulk vessel "Arethusa" for a sale price of $7.85M before commissions, with delivery to the buyer by August 31, 2020.

Post the sale, DSX fleet will consist of 40 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of ~5.1M dwt ((incl. m/v Arethusa)) and weighted average age of 9.79 years.