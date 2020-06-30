Short-seller Hindenburg Research, late Monday teased a release due today that would concern a "multi-billion" issuer whose auditors were "asleep at the wheel."

In the pre-market, Hindenburg released a report about J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), which shares are under pressure as equity indices are broadly flat.

J2 Global's "opaque acquisition approach" has "opened the door" to self-enrichment, the researcher indicated, using examples like an acquisition of a co. that was based out of a senior executive's home.

Hindenburg said they found "decades of intertwined financial interests between the co. and "independent" board members. The stock is "uninvestable," the researcher wrote, while disclosing they are short the stock.

Wedbush in April described the name as having more than 50% upside, according to their research.