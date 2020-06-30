Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) reports Q4 results that beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q4 highlights: Revenue decreased 20.8% y/y to $210.6M due to lower volume in the Automotive and Industrial segments as a result of pandemic.

Gross margins as a percentage of sales improved to 28.1% vs. 26.5% year-ago.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales decreased to 8.6% vs. 12.3% year-ago.

FCF was $32.2M (+43.1% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents were $217.3M and total debt of $352.1M.

The company is not providing annual guidance due to the ongoing market uncertainty and the resulting lack of demand visibility due to the pandemic.

Shares (MEI -4.4% )

Previously: Methode Electronics EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (June 30)