Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Tesla (TSLA +1.6% ) in front of the company's Q2 deliveries update and Q3 production ramp.

"We believe depth of demand, pricing, and manufacturing margins are the key concerns short term for investors on TSLA shares. With Germany implementing incremental support for EV purchases and our understanding that all Model 3’s will qualify for the full €9K incentive, Germany could prove a bright spot for demand and margins," writes analyst Colin Rusch.

Rusch says the firm is also looking for strong sell through in China where overall vehicle demand is proving strong and the recent price actions should help facilitate volume.

Oppenheimer expects Tesla'a Q2 deliveries tally to be in line or ahead of consensus for 68.3K vehicles.

Looking further down the road, Oppy sees 2021 EPS of $10.90 out of Tesla vs $12.87 consensus.