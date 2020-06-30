American Express (AXP -0.8% ) intends to keep its quarterly dividend at 43 cents per share for Q3 2020.

As a result of the Fed's CCAR stress test, AXP's preliminary stress capital buffer requirement is 2.5%.

Taking into account the preliminary SCB, the minimum common equity tier 1 capital ratio for the company will effectively be 7.0%, subject to confirmation of the SCB.

Its target range for its CET1 capital ratio remains at 10%-11%; AXP's capital ratio in Q1 2020 was 11.9%, above its target range.

