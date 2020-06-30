Ferroglobe (GSM +3.8% ) subsidiary Globe Specialty Metals and Mississippi Silicon petition the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. International Trade Commission to stop silicon metal producers in certain countries from selling dumped and subsidized silicon metal imports into the U.S.

The companies say the petitions outline deliberate practices to sell silicon metals at less than fair value and allege dumping margins of 54%-85% and numerous unfair subsidies.

The next steps in the process will include the initiation of DoC anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations by July 20 and a preliminary ITC determination by Aug. 14.