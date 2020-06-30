The heavy optimism over recertification tests appears short-lived as Boeing (NYSE:BA) pares a third of the 18% rally seen Monday, with the stock falling over 6% in early trade.

What happened? Norwegian Air was the latest carrier to cancel an order for 92 MAX planes and sued Boeing for compensation over the jet's grounding. Orders for more than 100 737 MAX planes were already canceled in April and more than 300 have come off the books in 2020.

Boeing suppliers are also getting pinched: Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -8.3% ), Triumph Group (TGI -9.1% ), Hexcel Structures (HXL -2.5% ), Howmet Aerospace (HWM -1.5% ), Heico (HEI -1.6% ), TransDigm (TDG -1.6% ), Collins Aerospace (RTX -1.8% ), Ducommun AeroStructures (DCO -1.4% ), BAE Systems Platform Solutions (OTCPK:BAESY -2.1% ).

Update: Hong Kong's BOC Aviation (OTC:BCCVY) announces an order cancellation for 30 737 MAX planes.