Consumer confidence power past estimate

June Consumer Confidence: 98.1 vs. 90.0 consensus; 85.9 prior (revised).

Present situation index: 86.2 vs. 68.4 prior.

The expectations index (six months ahead) actually rose: 106.0 vs. 97.6 prior.

“The re-opening of the economy and relative improvement in unemployment claims helped improve consumers’ assessment of current conditions, but the Present Situation Index suggests that economic conditions remain weak. Looking ahead, consumers are less pessimistic about the short-term outlook, but do not foresee a significant pickup in economic activity." said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators.