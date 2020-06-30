Sixty North Gold Mining (OTCPK:SXNTF) announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 6M units at $0.05/Unit, for gross proceeds up to $300K.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant and each whole warrant exercisable to acquire one additional common share at $0.075/share.

The net proceeds will be used to finance $150K due and owing to New Discovery Mines Ltd. by June 30, 2020 for the further extension of the Amended and Restated Earn-in Agreement between the Issuer and NDM, as amended, for the Company's acquisition of an 80% interest in the Mon Gold Property, NWT, and working capital for general and administrative expenses.