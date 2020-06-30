Nevada casinos hope July will mark the beginning of the turnaround for the industry after gaming win was reported by the gaming board to be down 99.4% Y/Y in May to $5.8M. Of course, the June tally won't be that impressive either.

While casino properties in the state continue to open in a staggered process, headwinds abound for operators. A casino in Laughlin operated by an Indian tribe has been closed due to several positive cases of COVID-19 and the powerful Las Vegas culinary union filed a lawsuit over employee safety conditions.