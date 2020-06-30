Ardelyx (ARDX +0.9% ) has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval of lead drug tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis.

The application is based on data from successful studies assessing tenapanor alone or as an adjunct with phosphate binders.

Tenapanor reduces serum phosphate by inhibiting a protein called sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3) that plays a key role in phosphate absorption in the gut via a pathway called passive paracellular flux which occurs between cells. Inhibiting NHE3 decreases the permeability to phosphate which reduces absorption. The mechanism of action appears to be specific to phosphate with no effect on other ions.