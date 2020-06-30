Facebook (FB -0.5% ) is pulling togther a mass meeting of advertisers today, after a boycott of Facebook ads accelerated further late yesterday.

It's organized a "roundtable" discussion with advertisers and agencies and dispatching speakers including VP of Global Marketing Solutions Carolyn Everson, Director of Public Policy Neil Potts, and VP of Integrity Guy Rosen. But missing from the meeting is VP of Global Public Policy Joel Kaplan; boycott organizers have called for his firing.

It will include a Q&A session with previously submitted questions.

“It’s normal for us to have conversations with advertisers and discuss issues, including policy matters. This is something we do routinely and will keep doing," a spokeswoman says.