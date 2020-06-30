Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiates coverage of Shift4 Payments (FOUR -1.9% ) with an Outperform rating on the premise that gradual recovery and "idiosyncratic drivers" provide upside for the stock in the medium term.

Sees growth through conversion of gateway merchants to end-to-end payments and organic production; sees margin expansion potential of ~900-1,000 basis points+ over the medium-term.

Sees M&A potential as early as H2 2021.

Sets price target of $42; implies 17% upside potential from Monday's close of $35.93.

Shift4 stock outpaces S&P 500 since it started trading on June 5: