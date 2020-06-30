Gaming and Internet ETFs top the competition in historic first half

The technology sector was one of the few standouts for stocks in a whirlwind first half of the year dominated by the Covid 19 pandemic.

The broader S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell 5.4% in H1, while the Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) was up 14.2%, and the Technology Select Sector SPRD ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) gained 12% .

Within the technology sector, the Gaming & eSports (NASDAQ:ESPO), Internet (NASDAQ:PNQI), and Social Media (NASDAQ:SOCL) ETFs were the best performers, according to the Seeking Alpha ETF screen.

The largest holdings in ESPO are NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Tencent Holdings, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

The largest holdings of PNQI are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

The largest holdings of SOCL are Facebook (FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Tencent Holdings.

Some major Internet and social media holdings have seen pressure towards the end of the half as some advertisers balk at spending on the freewheeling platforms.

If the same trends that confined consumers to homes continue in the second half of the year, these sectors within technology could continue to see tailwinds.