Korea Electric Power (KEP +1.2% ) approves a plan to participate in a $3.8B Indonesian coal power project despite pressure to move away from the most-polluting fossil fuel.

Kepco says its board cleared the $51M purchase of a 15% stake in the joint venture developing the Jawa 9 & 10 project, adding its involvement in the project passed a pre-feasibility study by the Korea Development Institute.

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with state electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara, as well as engineering and operations contracts with Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. and PT Hutama Karya Persero.