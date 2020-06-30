New York Life Investments launches a line of five target risk-based asset allocation funds invested in low-cost unaffiliated passive ETFs.

The new funds reflect a range of risk tolerances. Each strategy seeks to achieve its investment objective by leveraging fundamental and quantitative approaches to invest primarily in third-party fixed income and equity passive ETFs.

"Recent market volatility has underscored the critical importance of well-diversified and risk-oriented asset allocation strategies that offer a range of solutions and investment objectives from income preservation to long-term capital growth," said Kirk Lehneis, chief operating officer of New York Life Investment Management and president of MainStay Funds.

The new funds are: MainStay Defensive ETF Allocation Fund (MUTF:MDNAX), MainStay Conservative ETF Allocation Fund (MUTF:MNEAX), MainStay Moderate ETF Allocation Fund (MUTF:MDAAX), MainStay Growth ETF Allocation Fund (MUTF:MOEAX), and MainStay Equity ETF Allocation Fund (MUTF:MWFAX).

The MainStay ETF Allocation Suite is managed by New York Life Investments' Multi-Asset Solutions team, led by Jae Yoon – chief investment officer, New York Life Investment Management.