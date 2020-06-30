Gap (NYSE:GPS) is down 2.16% on the day to cut into the gain built up after the Kanye West deal was announced last Friday.

Whitney's Tilson's Empire Financial Research did some digging on the upside potential of the deal. "The Yeezy appeal is global. Last year, when doing leg work on Adidas, I spoke to several retailers operating in major cities in mainland China who told me that Yeezys were driving their Adidas business. The Yeezy Boost 350 remains one of the most popular models. On sneaker trading site StockX, this February 2017 release recently traded at $400, versus its original store price of $220," notes Tilson.

Meanwhile, an anonymous insider tipped the New York Times that the company is hoping for $1B in annual sales from Yeezy Gap vs. the $4.6B generated overall for the Gap chain last year. That would be a clear win for Gap.

Gap is by far and away the biggest play object on Robinhood right now, with almost 38K long positions added in the last 24 hours to dwarf any other stock, while the sell-side hasn't come around yet.