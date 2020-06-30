Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) expects student starts for the FQ3 to increase ~3% to 6% y/y.

New student enrollments for the FQ4 currently exceed 90% of the Company's pre-COVID goal for the quarter and could meet or exceed that goal if current pacing is maintained.

New student inquiry volume from the digital media marketing strategy has continued to exhibit positive momentum and has shown accelerating y/y growth throughout the FQ3.

Since resuming in-person labs at all but one campus location, more than 500 students have graduated from various programs and students on leaves of absence (LOA) have decreased by ~65% from their peak in early May.

The campus with the largest number of current student LOAs is Bloomfield, NJ due to the delayed resumption of in person labs at the campus.

The company continues to distribute emergency financial aid to students utilizing the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) granted through the CARES Act.

The company is expected to report FQ3 results in early August.