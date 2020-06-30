Exelixis (EXEL +2.2% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, CONTACT-02, evaluating Cabometyx (cabozantinib), combined with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.2% ) Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have received one line of hormonal therapy.

The primary endpoints of the 580-subject study are progression-free survival and overall survival.

The estimated primary completion date is March 2022.

The companies are collaborating on two other Phase 3s, CONTACT-01 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and CONTACT-03 in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma in a second-line setting.