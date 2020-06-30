HollyFrontier (HFC -4.2% ) is downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform with a $22 price target, trimmed from $26, at Cowen, saying the refiner is most levered to Brent-WTI crude spreads.

HollyFrontier is "the most-levered to Brent-WTI crude diffs, which we expect to be structurally narrower moving forward," Cowen's Jason Gabelman writes.

Also, the company's renewable diesel projects "will start-up at the end of a phase of U.S. expansions, which could diminish earnings potential while the large spend will weaken the balance sheet in the interim."

HFC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.