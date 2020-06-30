Roth Capital recommends buying Peloton Interactive (PTON +1.7% ) if shares show any weakness due to the Lululemon (LULU +4.9% ) - Mirror deal.

"There are 70mn gym subscribers in the U.S. and we estimate that boutique fitness was >$10bn pre-COVID. Many equipment providers can thrive as consumers opt out of traditional gym memberships," notes analyst George Kelley on the new landscape.

Kelly also points to some M&A potential.

"The transaction will bring even more attention to the space from large fitness/apparel/PE/tech companies: LULU's acquisition is yet another example of investor interest in the space. Most major at-home fitness equipment companies have raised capital or been acquired over the past several years. PTON may eventually follow the same route," he observes.

Peloton is rated at Buy at Roth and assigned a price target of $66.