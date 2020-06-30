Stocks in John Malone's empire are on the move today as Liberty Broadband (LBRDA -2.1% ) and GCI Liberty (GLIBA +4.1% ) consider an all-stock merger.

Special committees for the two companies have a preliminary understanding on a potential exchange ratio in a deal where Liberty Broadband would acquire GCI Liberty in a stock-for-stock merger, according to SEC filings.

That ratio would be 0.58 shares of Liberty Broadband Series C common stock (LBRDK -2.6% ) for each outstanding share of GCI Liberty Series A common stock (NASDAQ:GLIBA); 0.58 shares of Liberty Broadband Series B common stock (OTCQB:LBRDB) for each share of GCI Liberty Series B (GLIBB +3.6% ); and one share of a newly issued series of preferred stock of Liberty Broadband for each outstanding share of GCI Liberty preferred stock.

There's also a "preliminary understanding" with Malone (chairman of both companies) where he would receive Liberty Broadband C shares in lieu of B shares he'd be entitled to in the combination, so that he would not have more than 49% of voting power. He'll also get to exchange C shares for B shares to preserve target voting power after any voting dilution events.