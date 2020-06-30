Canada's real GDP dropped 11.6% in April, its biggest monthly decline since the data series started in 1961.

The figure illustrates the impact of the first full month of measures that were put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the April decline follows a 7.5% fall in March.

Preliminary information indicates ~3.0% increase in real GDP for May as output across several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, wholesale and public sector, increased in May with the gradual resumption of activity.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC) rises 0.2% , after opening trading essentially flat.

In April, manufacturing sank 22.5% with all subsectors contracting.

FXC's price and volume over the past six months:

ETFs: EWC, FXC, BBCA, FCAN, HEWC, ZCAN, FLCA

Previously: Bank of Canada's Macklem: Don't expect initial economic boost to last (June 22)