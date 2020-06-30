Petrobras (PBR -1% ) says it reached record daily production at its deepwater Buzios oil field, the largest in the world, totaling 664K bbl/day and 822K boe/day on June 27.

The company also says it sold 764K cm of diesel during June 14-20, compared to 757K in the final week of March, before restrictions were put in place in parts of Brazil to cope with the spread of the coronavirus.

Also, Petrobras says its 13 refineries in Brazil increased oil processing in May but are still operating below pre-COVID levels, rising to 1.645M bbl/day from a 20-year low in April.

Finally, Petrobras has started the process to sell its stake in the Campo de Tartaruga field, located in shallow waters in Bacia de Sergipe-Alagoas in the state of Sergipe.