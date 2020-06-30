Cowen weighs in on media reports that restaurant franchisee NPC International is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection. The company is the largest Pizza Hut (YUM -0.2% ) franchisee with 1,225 locations and a sizable Wendy's (WEN +0.5% ) franchisee with 393 locations.

Analyst Andrew Charles: "Our math suggests a worst case scenario of $0.13 annualized EPS headwind for YUM relative to our 2020-21E of $3.07 and $3.92, respectively. We would be concerned for PH's comp trajectory if ad fund contributions are impacted. We do not forecast an EPS headwind for WEN given NPC's stores are operating at a healthy level."

The Wall Street Journal suggested a bankruptcy filing could arrive today.

The development arrives with both Yum and Wendy's pointing to improving sales trends.