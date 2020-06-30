Cinemark (CNK +0.7% ) has updated its theater-reopening timeline, falling in line with recent big-studio release moves as well as rival AMC Entertainment (AMC -2% ) adjusting its own timeline.

Cinemark will open showcasing classic films starting Friday, July 24, with additional theaters reopening in subsequent weeks, it says.

Big new releases will follow, it says. The timeline (at least for the moment): Unhinged on July 31; The Broken Hearts Gallery on Aug. 7; Tenet on Aug. 12; Mulan on Aug. 21; Bill & Ted Face the Music on Aug. 28; and A Quiet Place Part II on Sept. 4.

The company is implementing lessons for a five-theater test-and-learn phase in the Dallas area, it says.

AMC delayed its reopenings to July 30 after Tenet and Mulan delayed their planned July openings.