Up a bit more than 1% today, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is changing hands at a few cents over $1.8K per ounce.

The metal last traded above that level in 2011, and bulls are hoping history doesn't repeat. The cross over $1.8K then was roughly the peak of a major, multi-year run higher. Four years later, gold had fallen to just above $1.1K.

For H1 of this year, gold has risen from about $1,525 to $1,800, or 18% .

