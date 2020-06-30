Teck Resources announces $1B two-year credit facility
Jun. 30, 2020 11:13 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)TECKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Teck Resources (TECK +3.1%) secures new $1B revolving credit facility to strengthen its liquidity as it tends to complete QB2 and the Neptune expansion project.
- This unsecured two-year facility comes in addition to the existing $4B credit facility and $2.5B project financing facility for QB2.
- Further, the company intends to use the net proceeds of $550M debt offering to repurchase its notes worth $255.1M due 2021, 2022 and 2023 in the previously announced tender offer. The remaining net proceeds will be used to reduce amounts outstanding on $4B credit facility.