Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was up more than 2% in premarket trade - but has now pared those gains - after Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd raised his PT on the stock to $8.50 from $6.00 (Equalweight).

He expects "rapid growth" for the energy equipment maker within the Material Handling and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle markets, and said the company enjoys a "leading position" in hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

While the Sell Side is Bullish on PLUG, sentiment by SA Authors and the stock's Quant rating are Neutral.