Enrollment is underway in a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, NASH-RX, evaluating Galectin Therapeutics' (GALT +5.9% ) lead candidate belapectin (GR-MD-02) in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis who have clinical signs of portal hypertension and are at risk of developing esophageal varices (enlarged veins in the esophagus).

The first part of the study, involving 315 participants, will test two doses (2 mg/kg and 4 mg/kg of lean body mass). An interim efficacy analysis will be performed at week 78 of treatment. Subjects will then transition into the Phase 3 stage where they will receive the optimal dose of belapectin.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who develop new esophageal varices at week 78 (month 18) compared to placebo.

The estimated primary completion date is June 2023.

Belapectin is a complex carbohydrate drug that binds to a protein called galectin-3 which plays a key role in the pathogenesis of fatty liver disease and fibrosis.