Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the UK, Ireland and the United States as a response to date shifts for major film releases Tenet and Mulan.

It will now reopen theaters on July 31 rather than July 10. London-based Cineworld owns the No. 2 U.S. chain, Regal Cinemas.

That means the top three U.S. chains have now delayed their reopenings to sync closer to the tentpole releases. Top chain AMC (AMC -2.5% ) delayed its reopening to July 30, while No. 3 chain Cinemark (CNK -0.6% ) moved its reopening to July 24.

Meanwhile, as Cineworld will open its UK cinemas at the end of July, it's the first UK chain to delay its plans. Odeon, owned by AMC, plans to stick to a July 4 reopening there.