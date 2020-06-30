Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A -3.1% ) plan to write down the value of its assets by as much as $22B follows a $17.5B writedown from BP (BP -1.8% ) earlier this month.

The broad reassessment of asset values by two of the sector's largest companies is about more than a response to COVID-19 and its impact on oil and gas prices - it's a signal that large amounts of oil and gas are likely to be left in the ground - says Wood Mackenzie's Luke Parker.

"It's about fundamental change hitting the entire oil and gas sector," Parker says. "Within this write down, Shell is giving us a message about stranded assets, just like BP did a few weeks ago."

Shell’s largest writedowns come from its gas business, where it faces a charge of up to $9B, including reductions to the value of its Prelude and Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas projects in Australia.

Credit Suisse analyst Thomas Adolff calls Shell's news a "wake-up call" and that Q2 will be the toughest quarter for many oil and gas companies.

The company expects a 40% Y/Y drop in Q2 sales to ~4M bbl/day, although that was higher than its earlier forecast of 3.5M bbl/day.