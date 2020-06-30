Global M&A activity suffers in Q2 as virus fuels uncertainty

Global M&A deals tumbled 55% Y/Y to $485.3B in Q2, its lowest level since Q3 2009, according to Refinitiv data, as companies focused on conserving cash during the pandemic instead of expanding.

That's based on 8,272 deals, the lowest quarterly number since Q3 2004.

With high levels of uncertainty over the financial outlook, CEOs were hesitant to consider transformative deals, Reuters reports, citing deal advisers.

Rather, they bolstered their balance sheets by selling stock and borrowing cheaply, which boosted equity and debt issuances to record highs.

The drop in M&A activity was the starkest in the U.S., where M&A sank 85% Y/Y to $94.3B. Declines in Europe and Asia were less than 10%, bringing Europe's M&A total to $182B and Asia's to $150B.

With the economic uncertainty weighing on the economic outlook due to the pandemic, agreeing on a price presents a stumbling block.

“The main challenge to get deals done is that buyers have to be prepared to pay a full price while the current business performance is still well below pre-COVID-19 level,” JPMorgan Chase Global Co-Head of M&A Dirk Albersmeier told Reuters.

Some big deals fell apart due to the pandemic, such as Simon Property's acquisition of Taubman Centers and Sycamore Partners' agreement to buy Victoria's Secret from L Brands.

M&A talks, though are starting to pick up. "Right now we are seeing significant pick-up in client dialogue, just in the past three to four weeks," said Dusty Philip, global M&A co-head at Goldman Sachs.