Qualcomm (QCOM +2.5%) launches the 12nm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chips for wearables.
The platforms support the Android Wear ecosystem.
The 4100+ includes quad-core A53-processors, faster LPDDR3 memory, an always-on co-processor, a 4G modem and improved GPS support. The platform promises 85% higher performance than the previous generation, 25% longer battery life, and a 2.5x faster GPU.
The 4100 has similar specs but lacks the always-on co-processor.
For connected smartwatches, Qualcomm says the new chips will offer a 25% improvement to the battery life.
The first watches to use the chips will be from Mobvoi and imoo.
