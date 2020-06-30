Qualcomm (QCOM +2.5% ) launches the 12nm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chips for wearables.

The platforms support the Android Wear ecosystem.

The 4100+ includes quad-core A53-processors, faster LPDDR3 memory, an always-on co-processor, a 4G modem and improved GPS support. The platform promises 85% higher performance than the previous generation, 25% longer battery life, and a 2.5x faster GPU.

The 4100 has similar specs but lacks the always-on co-processor.

For connected smartwatches, Qualcomm says the new chips will offer a 25% improvement to the battery life.

The first watches to use the chips will be from Mobvoi and imoo.